Brazil on track for record-large chicken exports as bird flu hurts competitors

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken sales are on track for record-large volumes this year, industry group ABPA said on Wednesday, with the country's commercial flocks avoiding bird flu infections that have limited shipments from competitors, including the United States.

Brazil, the biggest global chicken exporter, shipped more than 400,000 metric tons in October, including fresh and processed chicken products, taking the year's total volume to 4.307 million tons so far, 6.1% more than in the same period a year ago, ABPA said. The group projects exports to reach more than 5 million tons for the year, with China currently the largest buyer.

Export revenue for the 10-month period reached $8.301 billion, up 1.3%.

Brazil's avian flu-free status with the World Organisation for Animal Health, or OIE, helped keep the country's chicken exports competitive, ABPA said in a statement to Reuters.

Strong exports look to continue into 2024, ABPA Chief Ricardo Santin said.

Brazil, home to poultry processors JBS SA JBSS3.SA and BRF SA BRFS3.SA, has never had any commercial flocks detected with bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The bird flu health crisis has sparked bans on imports from other countries, including the United States.

While bird flu outbreaks were only detected in non-commercial Brazilian poultry farms, Japan unilaterally suspended imports from two states for a time.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian government extended a 180-day health emergency to protect companies from the threat of commercial-flock infection.

China was Brazil's biggest chicken export destination through October, buying 592,600 tons, or 31% more than during the same period in 2022, ABPA said. Saudi Arabia imported 305,000 tons, up 5%, and South Africa increased Brazilian chicken meat imports by 25% to 286,000 metric tons.

