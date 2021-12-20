Markets

Brazil oil regulator recommends blocking sale of Petrobras' Gaspetro-report

Contributor
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's hydrocarbons regulator ANP has recommended that the country's competition watchdog Cade block the sale of gas company Gaspetro to Compass, a unit of energy company Cosan, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Monday.

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's hydrocarbons regulator ANP has recommended that the country's competition watchdog Cade block the sale of gas company Gaspetro to Compass, a unit of energy company Cosan CSAN3.SA, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Monday.

According to the report, the ANP recommended that state-run oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, which owns Gaspetro, allow bidders to give individual bids for each state-level concession that forms the natural gas distributor in order to improve the competitive process.

The ANP, Cade, Compass and Petrobras did not respond to requests for comment.

Compass said in July that it had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Gaspetro for 2.03 billion reais ($353.54 million).

Japan's Mitsui & Co owns the remaining 49% in Gaspetro.

($1 = 5.7420 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular