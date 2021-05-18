US Markets

Brazil oil production up 4.6% in April, ANP says

Marta Nogueira Reuters
Oil production in Brazil rose 4.6% in April from March, figures from the ANP national oil regulator showed on Tuesday, the second monthly rise in a row, led by rising output from Petrobras and Royal Dutch Shell.

Brazil produced an average of 2.97 million barrels per day in April, the ANP said, adding that this was 0.5% higher than the same month last year.

Adding oil and gas together, Brazil produced 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in April, up 4.5% from March and an increase of 1.7% from April last year.

Petrobras produced 2.2 million bpd of oil in April, the ANP said, up 4.4% on the month and 0.4% from the year-ago period.

Shell, the largest private producer in Brazil and the main partner of Petrobras in multiple pre-salt production fields, produced 370,788 bpd in April, up 6.3% from the previous month and down 3% versus April 2020, ANP said.

