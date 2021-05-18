Brazil oil production up 4.6% in April, ANP says

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil production in Brazil rose 4.6% in April from March, figures from the ANP national oil regulator showed on Tuesday, the second monthly rise in a row, led by rising output from Petrobras PETR4.SA and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L.

Brazil produced an average of 2.97 million barrels per day in April, the ANP said, adding that this was 0.5% higher than the same month last year.

Adding oil and gas together, Brazil produced 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in April, up 4.5% from March and an increase of 1.7% from April last year.

Petrobras produced 2.2 million bpd of oil in April, the ANP said, up 4.4% on the month and 0.4% from the year-ago period.

Shell, the largest private producer in Brazil and the main partner of Petrobras in multiple pre-salt production fields, produced 370,788 bpd in April, up 6.3% from the previous month and down 3% versus April 2020, ANP said.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Richard Chang)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

