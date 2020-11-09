Brazil oil, airline shares surge on COVID-19 vaccine news, real currency rallies

Companies
Shares in Brazilian airline, planemaker and oil heavyweights surged on Monday as the announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech that their COVID-19 vaccine tests are 90% effective sparked a worldwide buying frenzy in stocks and riskier assets.

Ordinary shares in planemaker Embraer EMBR3.SA rose 12%, preferred shares in airlines Gol GOLL4.SA and Azul AZUL4.SA rose 17% and 16%, respectively, while preferred shares in oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA rose as much as 13%.

The benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP was up almost 4% in early trading, while the Brazilian real rallied as much as 3% to 5.2240 per dollar BRBY, its highest in almost two months.

