Brazil official defends progress on protecting forests, blasts EU ban

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil believes European Union rules banning products coming from areas of deforestation are a breach of World Trade Organization rules, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro said on Monday.

Favaro said records show "only 2% of Brazilian farmers commit environmental crimes" while the reminder abide with the rules and should be recognized. He said that if the EU continues not to recognize Brazil's efforts to protect the environment, Brazil will have to work on strengthening trade relations with other commercial partners.

One possibility would be to strengthen economic blocs like the BRICS, which comprises large developing nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"This is why we are creating a new bloc, strengthening the BRICS, because we have commercial opportunities and there are people who recognize what Brazil does."

