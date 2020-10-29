Brazil October services sector sentiment falls for first time in 6 months

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Confidence in Brazil's services sector fell in October for the first time in six months, a survey showed on Thursday, due to growing worries about the economic outlook and ongoing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Services account for around 70% of all economic activity, and has lagged other areas such as manufacturing and industry in rebounding from the pandemic-fueled slump. Its recovery is crucial to sustaining wider economic growth.

The Getulio Vargas Foundation's (FGV) services sector confidence index fell 0.4 points to 87.5 points in October, snapping a run of five monthly increases from April's record low 51.5, and slipping further back from the pre-pandemic level of 94.4 in February.

Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said on Wednesday that social distancing measures should return to pre-pandemic levels by December, which will spur jobs and growth in services.

