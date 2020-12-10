Brazil Oct retail sales surprisingly rise to new high

Adds quote from research director

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales rose in October for the sixth month in a row to a fresh record high, official figures showed on Thursday, surprising economists who had expected a fall and reinforcing signs of a recovery from the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

Retail sales volumes excluding cars and building materials in Brazil rose 0.9% in October from September (BRRSL=ECI), according to government statistics agency IBGE.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a decrease of 0.2%.

Sales grew 8.3% from the year-earlier period BRRSLY=ECI, compared to expectations of a 6.7% increase in the Reuters poll.

The sector has shown strong growth since May on the back of the gradual loosening of social distancing measures and financial assistance given from the government to those hit by the fallout from COVID-19. The payments are set to end this month.

"After very significant declines in March and April, retailers have been on a growth trajectory, but at a slowing pace," said IBGE research director Cristiano Santos.

"This October result shows an upward bounce, which we need to be careful in assessing as fresh acceleration. At a minimum, it shows an impulse for economic activity, which was already elevated," Santos added.

(By Camila Moreira in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

