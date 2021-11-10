Brazil Oct inflation highest in almost 20 years as fuel costs rise

By Camila Moreira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices jumped in October by the most in nearly two decades, driven in part by rising fuel costs, which pushed annual inflation in the South American nation to 10.67%.

Consumer prices measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose by 1.25% last month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, above the median economist forecast of 1.05%. That was the fastest inflation rate for the month since October 2002, when consumer prices rose 1.31%. BRCPI=ECI

President Jair Bolsonaro, who is coming under increasing pressure due to the rising cost of living, blamed the acceleration in inflation on stay-at-home measures implemented by state governors to slow the spread of COVID-19 and certain taxes, without going into detail.

Bolsonaro has previously blamed a state tax on fuel for stoking inflation. He has also attacked state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA for taking too much profit.

Inflation in Brazil this year has been driven partly by a drought that has sapped hydroelectric power generation and pushed up energy bills as well as a weakening real currency.

In an attempt to get inflation back under control, the central bank has increased interest rates aggressively this year to 7.75%.

(Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((stephen.eisenhammer@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7726;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.