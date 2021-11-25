US Markets

Brazil November inflation near two-decade high

Camila Moreira Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index BRIPCA=ECI rose 1.17% in the month to mid-November, driven by higher fuel prices, the biggest rise in the period in nearly two decades, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

Inflation measured by the index slowed from 1.20% in October, but still exceeded expectations of a 1.10% rise, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The result for mid-November was the highest for the period since 2002, as rising commodities prices, global supply chain disruptions and a sharp depreciation in the Brazilian real boosted inflation.

Gasoline prices weighed the most on the result, soaring 6.62% in the period while posting a 48% rise in the 12 months to mid-November, IBGE said.

On the other hand, the statistics agency reported a slower rise in electricity prices, which climbed 0.93% in the period, compared to a 3.91% rise in the previous month.

