Brazil Nov inflation slows more than expected, still highest since 2015

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA consumer price index BRCPI=ECI rose less than expected in November, but still marked its strongest print for the month in six years, underscoring the central bank's tough task controlling rising costs in Latin America's largest economy.

The index showed 0.95% inflation to November from October, government statistics agency IBGE reported on Friday, down from the 1.25% monthly increase the month before and below the 1.08% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. Even so, it was the highest for any November since 2015.

Transportation costs were the strongest driver, climbing 3.35% in the period, mainly pushed by a surge of 7.38% in gasoline prices, statistics agency IBGE said.

The 12-month inflation rate of 10.74% was also lower than a 10.88% rise forecast in the poll, but rose from a 10.67% increase through October and was the highest for the month since November 2003.

The central bank revised its inflation outlook on Wednesday, predicting a rise of 10.2% in 2021, far above its annual target of 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side.

In a bid to bring inflation back to target in 2022 and 2023, policymakers raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points this week to 9.25% and signaled another such hike in February.

Analysts say Brazil's ongoing monetary tightening cycle, the most aggressive among major economies, will drag on activity in 2022, after an economic contraction in the second and third quarter this year.

