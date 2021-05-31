World Markets

Brazil, not Argentina, to host Copa America from June 13 -CONMEBOL

Contributors
Daniela Desantis Reuters
Andrew Downie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE ADORNO

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday said it would move the Copa America to Brazil, breathing new life into the tournament that starts June 13.

SANTIAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Monday said it would move the Copa America to Brazil, breathing new life into the tournament that starts June 13.

Last week, original host nation Argentina pulled out due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, less than two weeks before its scheduled kick off.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis and Andrew Downie, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Financial trends in Brazil

    Avenue Securities Founder & CEO Roberto Lee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss financial trends in Brazil.

    May 18, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular