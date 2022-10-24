Brazil nominates former cenbank head Goldfajn to IDB presidency

Adds more information, context

BRASILIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Monday nominated former central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn to run for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), confirming what a source told Reuters last week.

"In a public statement, Guedes states that the candidate combines broad and successful professional experience in the public sector, multilateral organizations, and the private sector, in addition to a solid academic background, which qualifies him for the position of president of the institution," the ministry said.

Currently head of the International Monetary Fund's Western Hemisphere department, Goldfajn led Brazil's central bank under former President Michel Temer, before handing the reins to current chief Roberto Campos Neto in February 2019.

After leaving the central bank, Goldfajn chaired the board of Credit Suisse CSGN.S in Brazil before joining the IMF.

The government of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has already begun seeking regional support for its nominee to run the development bank, although the choice has run into opposition from allies of leftist presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. L1N31L2H2

The development bank will elect its next president on Nov. 20 after the ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone in an ethics scandal.

