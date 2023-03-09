US Markets

Brazil net formal job creation drops by half in January

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

March 09, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds more details about job creation, context

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's net formal job creation fell by half in January compared to the same month last year, labor ministry data released on Thursday showed, highlighting challenges for a year of expected economic slowdown.

The country created a net 83,297 formal jobs in January, down from 167,269 a year earlier, according to a series based on adjusted data.

Latin America's largest economy is widely expected to lose momentum after expanding by 2.9% in 2022 due to higher borrowing costs as the central bank maintains the benchmark interest rate at a six-year high to combat inflation.

The services sector once again led jobs growth, adding a net 40,686 positions, followed closely by construction, which created 38,965 jobs.

Retailers lost 53,524 jobs, the only sector out of the five economic activity groups surveyed to record a loss.

The average monthly salary for new jobs created in January increased 4.62% from the month before, to 2,013 reais ($391).

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose 0.2% from December, to 42.5 million.

The figures exclude nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration.

($1 = 5.1493 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Chang)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.