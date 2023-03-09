Brazil net formal job creation drops by half in January

Adds more details about job creation, context

BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's net formal job creation fell by half in January compared to the same month last year, labor ministry data released on Thursday showed, highlighting challenges for a year of expected economic slowdown.

The country created a net 83,297 formal jobs in January, down from 167,269 a year earlier, according to a series based on adjusted data.

Latin America's largest economy is widely expected to lose momentum after expanding by 2.9% in 2022 due to higher borrowing costs as the central bank maintains the benchmark interest rate at a six-year high to combat inflation.

The services sector once again led jobs growth, adding a net 40,686 positions, followed closely by construction, which created 38,965 jobs.

Retailers lost 53,524 jobs, the only sector out of the five economic activity groups surveyed to record a loss.

The average monthly salary for new jobs created in January increased 4.62% from the month before, to 2,013 reais ($391).

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose 0.2% from December, to 42.5 million.

The figures exclude nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration.

($1 = 5.1493 reais)

