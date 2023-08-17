Brazil needs approval of revenue measures to boost market confidence-c.bank chief

Recasts with more comments, context

BRASILIA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Congress approving the Brazilian government's revenue-raising measures would boost market confidence in its fiscal targets and make the central bank's job easier, the bank's chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration has pledged to introduce revenue-boosting measures such as altering the tax scheme for closed-end investment funds and shareholder payouts by the end of this month to meet its fiscal target of a zero primary deficit next year.

There is skepticism over the measures passing in Congress given previous administrations have failed to implement them, and the government's own estimates project a fiscal shortfall equivalent to 1.4% of GDP this year.

Campos Neto reiterated in an interview with news website Poder360 that the market currently doubts the goals are feasible.

Central bank board members have cited the doubts as among reasons the market expects inflation above the central bank's official targets.

"The big question is whether revenue measures will be approved and, more than that, whether they will be efficient in (enhancing) collection," said Campos Neto.

He said that while the country's economic growth projections have been revised up by economists and the government, revenue projections have been revised downward.

He also echoed recent statements from other members of the bank's rate-setting board that there is a "quite high" bar for accelerating reductions in the benchmark interest rate.

Policymakers view future 50-basis-point rate cuts as "appropriate," he added.

The central bank chief, who has faced open criticism from Lula, said he was willing to talk with the president or other government officials. He said he has had only one personal conversation with Lula, which was before his January inauguration.

Campos Neto highlighted the potential for an economic slowdown in China, noting that "when China sneezes, emerging countries catch a cold."

Speaking about Argentina, Brazil's third-largest trading partner, the central bank chief said he views presidential candidate Javier Milei, who emerged victorious in last week's primary elections, as a "staunch libertarian" and that implementing some of his ideas would be difficult.

Argentina holds general elections in October.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, editing by Deepa Babington)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

