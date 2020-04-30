Brazil national debt jumps to 78.4% of GDP, nears new record

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's public finances deteriorated in March, figures on Thursday showed, with the government recording a sharp widening of its primary and nominal deficits while the national debt rose sharply towards its highest on record.

The figures are an early indication of the looming hit to the government's budget as the lockdowns and sudden halt to large swathes of economic activity due to coronavirus boost crisis-fighting spending and dry up tax revenues.

The overall public sector posted a primary budget deficit excluding interest payments of 23.7 billion reais ($4.3 billion) in March, the central bank said, slightly less than the 24.8 billion reais shortfall forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was the widest primary deficit in over a year. As a share of gross domestic product over the 12 months to March the primary deficit widened to 0.9%.

The nominal deficit, including interest payments, swelled to 79.7 billion reais. According to Refinitiv data, that was the fourth largest in 20 years, only behind three months during the 2015-16 recession.

The national debt rose to 5.76 trillion reais, or 78.4% of gross domestic product, driven by increased gross debt issuance, nominal interest rates and the impact of a weaker currency, the central bank said.

The 1.7 percentage point increase from the previous month marked the biggest rise since at least 2006, according to Refinitiv data, and takes the national debt back up towards last year's high of 79% of GDP.

Net debt, however, fell to 51.1% of GDP, the lowest since September 2018, in large part due to the real's 15.6% depreciation against the dollar in the month, the central bank said.

