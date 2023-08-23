News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil must improve macro-economic environment quickly, Haddad says

August 23, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Rachel Savage and text by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil must work to improve the macro-economic environment as quickly as possible, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday, the day after new fiscal rules were approved, adding that the government must now set the pace to balance the budget.

The new fiscal rules, passed by Congress late on Tuesday, measures to increase revenues, and a tax reform that still needs Senate approval, should bring a higher economic growth rate, Haddad said at a news conference in Johannesburg.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, text by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.