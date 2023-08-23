Brazil must improve macro-economic environment quickly, Haddad says

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil must work to improve the macro-economic environment as quickly as possible, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday, the day after new fiscal rules were approved, adding that the government must now set the pace to balance the budget.

The new fiscal rules, passed by Congress late on Tuesday, measures to increase revenues, and a tax reform that still needs Senate approval, should bring a higher economic growth rate, Haddad said at a news conference in Johannesburg.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, text by Marcela Ayres)

