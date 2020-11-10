US Markets

Brazil must accelerate privatization process to bring down debt, says economy minister

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil must begin and then quickly ramp up privatizations to pay down its record debt, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, adding that up to 1 trillion reais ($185 billion) of state assets could potentially be sold off.

Speaking at an online event hosted by the federal comptroller, Guedes said he was "very frustrated" that the government has so far failed to privatize a single state asset since it came to power almost two years ago.

