Brazil mulls tax breaks for business investment, but not payouts -sources

BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Finance Ministry is mulling proposing a replacement for the interest on equity mechanism that would grant tax incentives to companies that invest in their business, three government sources told Reuters.

The new mechanism would replace the so-called "interest on equity" (JCP) shareholder remuneration instrument, which currently allows companies to ease their tax burden by deducting shareholder payouts made through the instrument from their tax base.

The sources said, on condition of anonymity, as the discussions are not public, that the JCP would be replaced by the Allowance for Corporate Equity (ACE) or a similar model that would allow companies to deduct investments from their tax base, instead of shareholder remuneration.

Reforming the instrument has been in the government's plans for some months.

In August, the government sent a bill to Congress proposing an end to deductions through payments to shareholders, forecasting it would raise 10.5 billion reais ($2 billion) in 2024, but the measure was met criticism from the banking sector and industry representatives.

The new proposal could be discussed by Congress in a revised version of that bill, one of the sources said.

($1 = 5.1603 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Bernardo Caram; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

