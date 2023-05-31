Brazil mulls scrapping tax on auto loans, says official

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is considering slashing a financial tax levied on car loans, Uallace Moreira, secretary of industrial development at the Development, Industry and Trade Ministry, said on Wednesday.

The measure, which would zero the tax known as IOF and unlock credit for vehicle purchases, is under evaluation, but the government has not made a final decision, Moreira told Reuters.

Last week, Latin America's largest economy unveiled a set of initiatives to boost the automotive sector, including other tax cuts and additional state-backed funding, arguing that car manufacturers are going through difficulties due to high-borrowing costs.

The one-off initiative would last three to 12 months, Moreira said, with tax rates returning to previous levels once it ended. The measure would benefit 11 automakers in the country, representing 33 vehicle models, or around 40% of Brazil's auto market.

The IOF tax for vehicle financing has two rates, with a fixed rate of 0.38% on the total loan amount, and an annual charge of 3% for individuals.

The program has not yet been put into practice because the finance ministry has asked for time to prepare budget measures to compensate for the revenue loss.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.