Brazil mulls measures to ensure tax cut is passed on to consumers -sources

Adds more details on measures

BRASILIA, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is mulling measures to ensure that a plan to slash a state fuel tax is reflected in prices at the pump, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, in the latest prong of its effort to ease consumers fuel costs.

One of the measures being studied is a policy to monitor prices at fuel distributors, the sources said.

The plan, according to one of the sources, is not to freeze prices at the fuel distributors, but to monitor them more closely, with the rationale that the country faces an exceptional situation, given escalating international oil prices and high inflation.

The measures would only be adopted after a bill that caps the ICMS state tax for fuels at 17% is approved by Congress. This bill and two proposed constitutional amendments also aimed at curbing fuel prices are set to be voted on next week.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Bernardo Caram; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.