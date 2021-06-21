Brazil mulls law to track indirect cattle suppliers, drivers of deforestation

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will propose a new law to track indirect cattle suppliers that sell animals to giant meat producers, including JBS SA JBSS3.SA and Marfrig SA MRFG3.SA, as certain ranchers are believed to be key drivers of deforestation.

Addressing the foreign press in an online event on Monday, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said the current system is ineffective to track myriad suppliers spread across an estimated 5 million rural properties.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.