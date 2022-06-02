Brazil moves toward privatization of Petrobras
SAO PAULO, June 2 (Reuters) - Brazil moved closer to the privatization of Petrobras PETR4.SA on Thursday when the board of the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI) said it had approved the inclusion of the state-run oil company in their privatization report.
Being included in the PPI, a Brazilian government agency that coordinates concessions and sales of government stakes in companies, is the first step towards a potential privatization.
The inclusion requested this week by the Mines and Energy Ministry is not final until President Jair Bolsonaro signs a decree making it so.
Earlier this week, Bolsonaro, who has been a harsh critic of the company's fuel pricing policy, floated the idea of splitting Petrobras into various pieces as a prelude to privatizing it.
He argued that the company was not fulfilling its "social function" as outlined in the Brazil's constitution.
Analysts at BTG Pactual see the privatization as a "challenging task from a political perspective," adding that in the short to medium term "this should be viewed with a great deal of skepticism."
