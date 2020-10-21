Brazil motor maker Weg sees profit rise 50%

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG WEGE3.SA reported on Wednesday a third-quarter net income of 644.2 million reais ($114.93 million), up 54% from a year earlier, as the company saw demand for equipment grow.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 61.5% from a year earlier to 935.3 million reais.

($1 = 5.6053 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heaven)

