Brazil motor maker WEG posts Q4 net income up 36.5%

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net profit roughly in line with market consensus, up 36.5% from a year earlier,boosted by higher revenue on good demand both locally and abroad.

WEG's bottom line reached 1.19 billion reais ($229.19 million), whileanalysts had expected a profit of 1.18 billion reais, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The company said in a statement it had a good quarterly performance in energy-related solutions in Brazil, mentioning both wind and solar power generation, while demand for industrial equipment "remained good".

In the external market, WEG said, it also notched a positive quarter despite worsening economic conditions, lifted by higher sales for power generation, transmission and distribution, and steady sales of industrial electrical equipment.

WEG's net operating revenue totaled 7.98 billion reais in the three months ended in December, up 22% from the same period a year earlier. Analysts had forecast it to reach 8.07 billion reais.

($1 = 5.1923 reais)

