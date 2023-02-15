Brazil motor maker WEG posts Q4 net income up 36.5%

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.19 billion reais ($229.19 million), up 36.5% from a year earlier and roughly in line with market consensus.
Analysts had expected a profit of 1.18 billion reais, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
($1 = 5.1923 reais)
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.