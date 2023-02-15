US Markets

Brazil motor maker WEG posts Q4 net income up 36.5%

February 15, 2023 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.19 billion reais ($229.19 million), up 36.5% from a year earlier and roughly in line with market consensus.

Analysts had expected a profit of 1.18 billion reais, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 5.1923 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.