Brazil motor maker Weg bets on Mexico expansion with $40 mln land purchase

August 25, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor manufacturer Weg WEGE3.SA has bought a tract of land opposite its largest industrial park in Mexico for $40 million, the company said on Friday.

The purchase of the 640,000-square-meter plot "is part of a long-term strategy to gradually increase capacity" at the site in Atotonilco de Tula, about an hour out of the capital Mexico City, Weg said in a filing.

Weg expanded to Mexico in 2000, and operates five factories in the country with around 4,000 employees.

