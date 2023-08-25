Brazil motor maker Weg bets on Mexico expansion with $40 mln land purchase

SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor manufacturer Weg WEGE3.SA has bought a tract of land opposite its largest industrial park in Mexico for $40 million, the company said on Friday.

The purchase of the 640,000-square-meter plot "is part of a long-term strategy to gradually increase capacity" at the site in Atotonilco de Tula, about an hour out of the capital Mexico City, Weg said in a filing.

Weg expanded to Mexico in 2000, and operates five factories in the country with around 4,000 employees.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Jason Neely)

