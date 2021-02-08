US Markets

Brazil mobile content provider Bemobi concludes $234 mln IPO

Aluisio Alvez Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian mobile content provider Bemobi BMOB3.SA and its shareholders raised 1.258 billion reais ($234.45 million) on Monday in an initial public offering, according to a filing with the securities regulator.

The company priced its offering at 22 reais per share, near the top of its indicative range of 17.6 reais to 23.1 reais per share. Bemobi sold 1.09 billion reais in shares, while shareholders sold 164.1 million reais.

($1 = 5.3657 reais)

