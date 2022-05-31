US Markets

Brazil ministry requests studies on Petrobras' privatization

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry late on Monday formalized a request to include Petrobras in the country's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards a potential privatization of the state-owned company.

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry late on Monday formalized a request to include Petrobras PETR4.SA in the country's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards a potential privatization of the state-owned company.

The move aims to initiate studies to propose actions necessary for the privatization of the company, which will be made by a committee set up between both the energy and economy ministries.

The proposal is "fundamental to attract investments to the country and to create a competitive market that promotes efficiency gains in the energy sector and a vigorous job generation for Brazilians", the ministry said in a statement.

Adolfo Sachsida, Brazil's recently appointed Mines and Energy Minister, said in his first address to media in early May that the request to start studies on Petrobras' privatization would be his first act in office.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and Ed Osmond)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular