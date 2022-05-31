Brazil ministry requests studies on Petrobras' privatization

SAO PAULO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry late on Monday formalized a request to include Petrobras PETR4.SA in the country's Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards a potential privatization of the state-owned company.

The move aims to initiate studies to propose actions necessary for the privatization of the company, which will be made by a committee set up between both the energy and economy ministries.

The proposal is "fundamental to attract investments to the country and to create a competitive market that promotes efficiency gains in the energy sector and a vigorous job generation for Brazilians", the ministry said in a statement.

Adolfo Sachsida, Brazil's recently appointed Mines and Energy Minister, said in his first address to media in early May that the request to start studies on Petrobras' privatization would be his first act in office.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Steven Grattan and Ed Osmond)

