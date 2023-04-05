US Markets

Brazil minister says gov't to alter Petrobras fuel pricing policy -report

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

April 05, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's government plans to change the fuel pricing policy at state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said in an interview cited by news website G1 on Wednesday.

Silveira was quoted as saying Petroleo Brasileiro SA's current policy of tracking international factors such as global oil prices and foreign exchange rates was "absurd," adding that the new policy would be based on national standards.

He said the move was expected to reduce diesel prices by up to 0.25 reais ($0.05) per liter, G1 added.

