Brazil minister says Eletrobras nationalization 'not on the agenda'

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that a re-nationalization of power firm Eletrobras ELET3.SA, which went private last year, is not on the agenda.

Talking in an event in Sao Paulo, Silveira said that the government President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - which still holds a large non-controlling stake - had at first considered reversing the privatization, but decided against it.

Silveira said a debate over re-nationalizing the firm ad been defeated and that the government had decided on a "second path," referring to the government's request the Supreme Court grant it voting power proportional to its stake in the company.

Brazil owns 43% of Eletrobras' common shares, after the previous government last year diluted its then-controlling stake in the firm in a $6.9 billion share offering.

A privatization law currently prohibits shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10%.

