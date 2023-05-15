Brazil minister says Eletrobras nationalization 'not on the agenda'

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that a re-nationalization of power firm Eletrobras ELET3.SA, which went private last year, is not on the agenda.

Talking in an event in Sao Paulo, Silveira said that the government President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - which still holds a large non-controlling stake - had at first considered reversing the privatization, but decided against it.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Editing by Sarah Morland)

