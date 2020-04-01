US Markets

Brazil minister says 54 mln people to benefit from cash aid during coronavirus

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

BRASÍLIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday the government will spend about 98 billion reais ($18.71 billion) to help 54 million informal workers affected by nationwide lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall, the government will disburse an estimated 200 billion reais to help companies and people to deal with fallout from the pandemic.

Brazilian informal workers will receive 600 reais per month for three months under a law that President Jair Bolsonaro vowed to sign on Wednesday.

He also announced other measures to mitigate the economic impact from the pandemic, including increasing federal cash transfers to states and municipalities by 16 billion reais.

Other government decrees will give a combined 105 billion reais to help companies finance payroll payments and keep jobs, the government said.

($1 = 5.2384 reais)

