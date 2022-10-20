Brazil mining group sees steady investment regardless of election result

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian miners do not expect changes in the level of investments in the sector regardless of the outcome of the country's fast-approaching presidential runoff, a leader of top industry association Ibram said on Thursday.

Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, is nearing the end of campaigning ahead of a second-round runoff election between leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. The final vote will take place on Oct. 30.

Lula, who governed from 2003-2010, is slightly ahead in the polls, but the gap has been while many dismiss the surveys outright since nearly all significantly underestimated Bolsonaro's support in the first-round vote earlier this month.

"The two (candidates') stances, even though they are quite different, in one we would have a certain continuity of the current policy... and in the other it would be something that has already been observed," said Julio Nery, Ibram's sustainability and regulations director.

Nery stressed he does not foresee major policy deviations on mining from either Lula or Bolsonaro.

"That's why we don't expect there to be a flight of investments due to the election," said Nery.

Ibram has previously come out against a potential proposal from Lula that would raise royalties on certain mining projects.

The Ibram association includes major miners like Vale SA VALE3.SA, Anglo American PLC AAL.L and Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX.

Mining companies are seen investing about $40 billion in projects in the South American country through 2026, with 10% going to social and environmental projects, according to Ibram data.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Gregorio)

