Brazil miner Vale suspends employee travel to China over coronavirus

Contributor
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it would suspend travel by its employees to and from China indefinitely as a precaution amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said its employees in China will work remotely and the company will continue to operate normally at Asian ports.

