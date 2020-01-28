Brazil miner Vale suspends employee travel to China over coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday it would suspend travel by its employees to and from China indefinitely as a precaution amid an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, said its employees in China will work remotely and the company will continue to operate normally at Asian ports.

