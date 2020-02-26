US Markets

Brazil miner Vale says iron ore ship was damaged -statement

Contributors
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday the bow of the iron ore ship "MV Stellar Banner" was damaged after leaving a port in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao on Monday.

RIO/SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday the bow of the iron ore ship "MV Stellar Banner" was damaged after leaving a port in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao on Monday.

In a statement, Vale said the ship, which is 100 km off the Brazilian coast, is owned and operated by the South-Korean company Polaris. A crew of 20 people has been evacuated from the damaged ship.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Roberto Samora Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

21 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular