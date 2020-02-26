Brazil miner Vale says iron ore ship was damaged -statement

RIO/SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday the bow of the iron ore ship "MV Stellar Banner" was damaged after leaving a port in the northern Brazilian state of Maranhao on Monday.

In a statement, Vale said the ship, which is 100 km off the Brazilian coast, is owned and operated by the South-Korean company Polaris. A crew of 20 people has been evacuated from the damaged ship.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Roberto Samora Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

