Brazil miner Vale posts Q3 net profit of $2.9 billion

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Wednesday reported third quarter net profit of $2.9 billion, as the company boosted iron ore production and inventories following a deadly dam disaster in January 2019.

The result, which compared with a net profit of $995 million in the year-ago period, fell short of a Refinitiv estimate of $3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.