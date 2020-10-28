US Markets

Brazil miner Vale posts Q3 net profit of $2.9 billion

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Wednesday reported third quarter net profit of $2.9 billion, as the company boosted iron ore production and inventories following a deadly dam disaster in January 2019.

The result, which compared with a net profit of $995 million in the year-ago period, fell short of a Refinitiv estimate of $3.6 billion.

