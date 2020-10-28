US Markets

Brazil miner Vale nearly doubles net profit as output recovers

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Wednesday reported that its third quarter net profit nearly doubled, as the company boosted iron ore production and inventories following a deadly dam disaster in January 2019.

Adds details on production, sales

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Wednesday reported that its third quarter net profit nearly doubled, as the company boosted iron ore production and inventories following a deadly dam disaster in January 2019.

The $2.9 billion net profit in the three months through September compared with $1.6 billion in the year-ago period, although it fell short of a Refinitiv estimate of $3.6 billion.

Results were driven by a 26% increase in realized prices for iron ore and 20% higher iron ore sales volumes in the quarter, Vale said.

The world's second largest producer of the key steelmaking ingredient earlier this month reported a 31% recovery in iron ore output compared to the second quarter. It reached its best result in two years - 88.7 million metric tons - as a number of mines that were halted after the Brumadinho dam collapse ramped up production or came online.

Vale posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $ 6.1 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular