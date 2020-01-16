US Markets

Brazil miner Vale halts Esperança tailings operations - filing

Ana Mano Reuters
Brazil miner Vale SA has halted the tailings operations at the Esperança mine, which it acquired from Ferrous Group last year, according to a statement on Thursday.

Vale cited the need to do a technical evaluation and potentially carry out work to improve safety at the site. The company said Esperança can process about 1.2 million tonnes of iron ore per year.

