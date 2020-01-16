Brazil miner Vale halts Esperança tailings operations - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has halted the tailings operations at the Esperança mine, which it acquired from Ferrous Group last year, according to a statement on Thursday.

Vale cited the need to do a technical evaluation and potentially carry out work to improve safety at the site. The company said Esperança can process about 1.2 million tonnes of iron ore per year.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.