US Markets

Brazil miner Vale expects to mostly finish paying for burst dam by 2021

Contributors
Marta Nogueira Reuters
Jake Spring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Wednesday said it expects to finish paying for most of the expenses related to the disaster at one of its facilities that killed at least 250 people by 2021.

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Wednesday said it expects to finish paying for most of the expenses related to the disaster at one of its facilities that killed at least 250 people by 2021.

In securities filings, Vale projected costs from halted operations related to its dam that burst in January, releasing a torrent of mud that buried buildings and people, to fall from $3-$4 per tonne of iron ore in the third quarter to $2.5-$3.5 per tonne in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jake Spring Editing by Leslie Adler)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular