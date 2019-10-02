Brazil miner Vale expects to mostly finish paying for burst dam by 2021

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Wednesday said it expects to finish paying for most of the expenses related to the disaster at one of its facilities that killed at least 250 people by 2021.

In securities filings, Vale projected costs from halted operations related to its dam that burst in January, releasing a torrent of mud that buried buildings and people, to fall from $3-$4 per tonne of iron ore in the third quarter to $2.5-$3.5 per tonne in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jake Spring Editing by Leslie Adler)

