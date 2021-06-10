US Markets
BHP

Brazil miner Samarco proposes debt restructuring with 85% haircut - sources

Contributor
Roberto Samora Reuters
Published

Samarco Mineracao SA, a bankrupt joint venture between Brazilian miner Vale SA and BHP Group Ltd, proposed on Thursday a plan to restructure about 50 billion reais ($10 billion) in debt with an 85% haircut, sources told Reuters.

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Samarco Mineracao SA, a bankrupt joint venture between Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX, proposed on Thursday a plan to restructure about 50 billion reais ($10 billion) in debt with an 85% haircut, sources told Reuters.

Samarco filed for bankruptcy protection in April to prevent creditors' claims from affecting its operations that restarted at the end of 2020, more than five years after a tailings dam collapsed causing one of Brazil's worst environmental accidents.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular