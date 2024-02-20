News & Insights

Brazil mills have hedged 72% of 2024/25 projected sugar exports, Archer says

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

February 20, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian mills had hedged about 72% of their projected sugar exports for the 2024/25 season by the end of January, risk management firm Archer Consulting said on Tuesday.

Archer said the estimated hedging volume using ICE New York raw sugar futures exceeded 18.7 million metric tons of the 26 million expected to be exported this season.

Hedging is ahead of the pace seen at the same period a year earlier, when mills had hedged about 64% of their projected shipments.

Mills achieved an average price of 22.20 cents per pound, Archer said.

