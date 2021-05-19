Brazil mills cutting some sugar production, boosting ethanol volumes -Datagro

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol plants are likely to temporarily reduce sugar production as a way to increase ethanol output to address increasing demand and high prices for the biofuel in the country, consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Analyst Plinio Nastari said during the Santander ISO Datagro New York Sugar and Ethanol Conference that financial returns on sales of anhydrous ethanol, the type that is blended in gasoline, have surpassed those from sugar sales, leading some mills to adjust their production strategy for the moment.

Most mills in Brazil have flexibility to adjust production mix between sugar and ethanol, depending on the market for both. They usually change sugar cane allocation for one or another from time to time, responding to demand and prices.

"At the moment, anhydrous ethanol sales are giving better returns than both domestic or export sugar sales, so we might see some mills postponing sugar production to increase ethanol volumes," Nastari said in a presentation during the online conference.

Ethanol prices in Brazil are near record levels despite the start of the harvest.

The price surge and reports of reduced ethanol availability led fuel retailers to seek a cut on ethanol blending in gasoline.

One alternative to better supply the market would be imports, but Nastari said the arbitrage for United States ethanol producers to sell to Brazil is not open, mostly due to the devalued Brazilian currency and the 20% import tax foreign ethanol pays to enter Brazil.

Nastari said the situation could become tighter if there are insufficient rains in coming weeks, saying soil moisture in some areas in Brazil's center-south region is critical.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.