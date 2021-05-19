Commodities

Brazil mills cutting some sugar production, boosting ethanol volumes -Datagro

Contributor
Marcelo Teixeira Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

Brazilian sugar and ethanol plants are likely to temporarily reduce sugar production volumes as a way to increase ethanol output to address increasing demand and high prices for the biofuel in the country, consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol plants are likely to temporarily reduce sugar production volumes as a way to increase ethanol output to address increasing demand and high prices for the biofuel in the country, consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Analyst Plinio Nastari said during the Santander ISO Datagro New York Sugar and Ethanol Conference that financial returns on sales of anhydrous ethanol, the type that is blended in gasoline, have surpassed those from sugar sales, leading some mills to adjust their production strategy for the moment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular