Brazil mid-November inflation rises to 4.2% annual rate, above cenbank target

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.8% in the month to mid-November, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, the highest November reading for five years as food prices continued to boost overall inflation.

The annual rate of inflation in mid-November accelerated to 4.2%, above the central bank's year-end target for consumer price inflation of 4.00%.

The median forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists were 0.72% and 4.12%, respectively.

Prices rose across every sector but once again the main driver was food and drink, as the spike fueled by tight supply and a weak exchange rate extended into another month.

Food prices jumped 2.2% on the month, accounting for around half of the overall rise, IBGE said. Meat prices rose 4.9% and rice prices rose 8.3%. Food prices were up 12% on the year.

Central bank and economy ministry officials say the spike in food and commodity prices is a temporary phenomenon which will dissipate soon.

But central bank president Roberto Campos Neto has said policymakers are monitoring developments and economists' inflation forecasts continue to creep higher, leading them to increase their interest rate outlook for next year.

Transport costs, including fuel, rose 1.0% on the month, accounting for around a quarter of the index's overall rise, IBGE said. Within transportation costs, the main component was a 1.2% increase in gasoline prices.

The accumulated rate of IPCA-15 inflation so far this year is 3.1%, IBGE said. The 4.2% annual rate is above the central bank's overall inflation goal for this year of 4.00%.

