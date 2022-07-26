Brazil mid-month inflation paints rosier picture after fuel tax cuts

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices increased slightly less than expected in the month to mid-July, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, posting the lowest monthly increase in two years following a wave of government anti-inflation measures.

Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.13% in the period, down from 0.69% in the previous month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.17% increase.

The slowdown comes as Congress passed multiple bills last month to cut state taxes levied on fuel, resulting in a sharp fall in gasoline and ethanol prices. Transportation costs as a whole dropped 1.08% in the month to mid-July, official data showed.

In the 12 months to mid-July, inflation hit 11.39%, roughly in line with expectations and slowing down for the second consecutive month - though still far above the central bank's target of 3.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage point.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

