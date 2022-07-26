US Markets

Brazil mid-month inflation paints rosier picture after fuel tax cuts

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian consumer prices increased slightly less than expected in the month to mid-July, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, posting the lowest monthly increase in two years following a wave of government anti-inflation measures.

Recasts with details, context

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer prices increased slightly less than expected in the month to mid-July, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, posting the lowest monthly increase in two years following a wave of government anti-inflation measures.

Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 0.13% in the period, down from 0.69% in the previous month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.17% increase.

The slowdown comes as Congress passed multiple bills last month to cut state taxes levied on fuel, resulting in a sharp fall in gasoline and ethanol prices. Transportation costs as a whole dropped 1.08% in the month to mid-July, official data showed.

In the 12 months to mid-July, inflation hit 11.39%, roughly in line with expectations and slowing down for the second consecutive month - though still far above the central bank's target of 3.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage point.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular