Brazil mid-May inflation above 7% for the first time since 2016

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer inflation rose above 7% in the month to mid-May for the first time in four and a half years, figures showed on Tuesday, although that and the monthly rate of increase were lower than the consensus market expectations.

The IPCA-15 annual price index rose to 7.3% from 6.2% a month earlier, statistics agency IBGE said, another sharp rise that suggests the central bank will deliver on its pledge to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points next month to 4.25%.

Although IBGE figures showed that was the highest level since November 2016, it was slightly less than the 7.4% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Similarly, the 0.44% monthly rate of inflation was the fastest for any May since 2016, but down from 0.6% the month before and less than the Reuters poll estimate of 0.55%. It was also the slowest rate for any month since August last year.

According to IBGE, prices rose in eight of the nine groups of goods and services covered by IBGE. Health and personal care costs jumped 1.2% in the month, accounting for around a third of the overall rise, IBGE said.

Housing costs rose 0.8% and food and drink costs rose 0.5%, each accounting for around a quarter of the overall rise, IBGE said.

The central bank's year-end inflation goal is 3.75% with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage point on either side. The bank's latest weekly 'FOCUS' survey of economists showed the average 2021 inflation outlook at a new high of 5.2%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.