Brazil mid-July inflation undershoots forecasts, paves way for rate cut

(Adds quote, charts)

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, July 24 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil rose in July at its fastest pace in six months thanks to rising transport and fuel costs, according to a mid-month measure of consumer prices on Friday, but at a far slower rate than economists had expected.

The tepid rise in prices from the historically low levels of recent months suggests the central bank has cover to cut interest rates from an all time low 2.25% again next month, as it signaled in its last policy meeting.

The monthly rate of consumer price inflation as measured by the IPCA-15 index was 0.3% in the month to mid-July, government statistics agency IBGE said, and the annual rate of inflation was 2.13%.

Both undershot the median forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists of 0.51% and 2.36%, respectively, and point to extremely weak inflationary pressures even as the economy begins to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus crisis.

"We've penciled in a 25bp cut in the Selic rate to 2.00% at the next meeting in early August, and we expect it to remain at that level through the rest of 2020 and 2021," said William Jackson, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics.

The 0.3% monthly rate of IPCA-15 consumer price inflation in July was the highest in six months. The 2.13% annual rate marked a rebound from June's historic low of 1.9% and was the first uptick in six months.

The central bank's inflation goal this year is 4.0%.

According to IBGE, transport costs rose 1.1% in the month, led by a 4.4% rise in fuel prices following four months of decline. Housing costs, meanwhile, rose 0.5%.

Of the nine groups of goods and services surveyed, five registered price increases from the month before and four saw price declines, IBGE said. Food and drink prices fell 0.13% and clothing fell 0.9%.

The accumulated rate of inflation so far this year is 0.67%, IBGE said.

https://tmsnrt.rs/3jzXPRK Brazil IPCA-15 inflation - annual rate

https://tmsnrt.rs/2WSLoXp

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.