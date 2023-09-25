Brazil, Mexico, India in good position to attract capital, says Haddad

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil, Mexico and India are some of the countries currently standing in a good position to attract investments, Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday, touting a "series of advantages" those nations offer.

Speaking at an event hosted by FGV, Haddad mentioned Brazil's environmental strength, saying his country could become a top manufacturer of "net zero" products, and its ability to protect itself from external shocks.

