Brazil meets job creation expectations in July, but sees y/y drop

BRASILIA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil met expectations in its formal job creation for July, with the labor ministry on Wednesday reporting a net 142,702 positions for the month.

The data was in line with market expectations, but represents a 36.6% decline compared to the same period last year.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated 142,000 jobs being added during the month.

In contrast, July 2022 saw the creation of 225,016 jobs, according to revised ministry data for that month.

So far in 2023, 1.166 million jobs have been created.

Labor Minister Luiz Marinho projected earlier this week that the country would create a net 2 million formal jobs in 2023.

He described July's data as positive, but noted it fell short of desired levels.

Among the five activity groups analyzed, all reported positive job creation, with the services sector leading the way by adding 56,303 positions.

The average monthly salary for newly created positions recorded a 0.96% increase from June, reaching 2,032 reais ($418.55).

The total count of formally registered workers in Brazil saw a 0.33% rise from the previous month, to 43.6 million.

The count excludes around 40 million undocumented workers not engaged in formal employment.

($1 = 4.8548 reais)

