Brazil medical firm Fleury hit by cyberattack

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical lab company Fleury SA FLRY3.SA said in a securities filing that a cyberattack had resulted in a partial outage of its information technology systems on Tuesday.

Fleury said it was evaluating the impact of the cyberattack and taking actions to minimize its effects. The company said it would inform the market in a timely manner regarding any relevant updates on the situation.

